Linlithgow Rose to end Junior membership after 129 years

Linlithgow Rose have opted to follow through with their application to the East of Scotland League for next season, signalling the end of their 129-year stay in Junior football.

Club members voted in favour, 60 for and 34 against, of committee proposals to join the SPFL’s Pyramid system at a packed meeting in the club’s Prestonfield Social Club tonight, joining more than 20 fellow Junior clubs who have already initiated their plans to move.

Voting to remain in the Juniors was the unlikelier of the two scenarios, given the majority of Lothian clubs have opted to apply for the East of Scotland League in the hope of one day becoming a league club. Next season’s Super League is likely to be comprised mainly of Fife and Tayside clubs.

Local rivals Bo’ness United’s decision to apply for EoS membership last week was seen to be the final decision-maker for Rose, who swiftly submitted their application ahead of last Thursday’s deadline with the option to withdraw it should members have opted to remain as a Junior club.

Plans for the make-up of next season’s EoS League will be ratified at the association’s AGM on Thursday night, with a structure of three divisions comprising of 13 clubs in each section based on league position likely to be finalised if all applications are accepted.