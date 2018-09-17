Linlithgow striker Tommy Coyne ‘not finished’ after breaking 300-goal barrier

Striker Tommy Coyne crashed through the 300-goal barrier for Linlithgow then vowed: “I’ve got plenty more to come.”

Coyne bagged a double as Rose cruised to a 5-1 home win over Heriot-Watt University in the SFA South Region Challenge Cup.

“I feel absolutely over the moon to achieve this,” said Coyne. “I couldn’t have done it without my team-mates so I have to thank them for helping me. I never thought when I signed on here that I would ever get to 300 goals but I’m not finished yet – there’s still a lot more in me to come.”

Linlithgow took almost to the half-hour mark before they made the breakthrough as the students took the game to them.

The visitors had chances themselves before Coyne stroked the opener home in 25 minutes. A Kevin Watt double and Coyne’s secondnd took Linlithgow into the break four goals up.

Roddy MacLennan added a fifth immediately after the restart before substitute Ali Shrive pulled a goal back for the visitors. Rose boss Mark Bradley said: “We took a while to figure them out but when Tommy opened the scoring we ran things from then. We possibly took our feet off the gas after that but we won comfortably enough.”

Heriot-Watt gaffer Banji Koya was proud of his players.

“I thought our lads played well and I was proud of them. We made a couple of mistakes just before the break and a team like Linlithgow will punish you for them. Overall, though ,I thought our players did a good job but we need to convert our chances.”

Elsewhere, in the cup, Penicuik racked up an 11-2 win at Nithsdale with Aaron Somerville bagging four goals alongside efforts by Sam Jones, Lumbert Kataleza, Aaron Ponton, Kyle Samson and Wayne Sproule plus a couple of own goals.

Bonnyrigg were scoring high again with a 5-1 win at Blackburn. On the scoresheet for David White’s side were Louis Swanson and Keith Lough with doubles plus a strike from Kyle Wilson. Hutton got a consolation for Blackburn. Musselburgh scraped a 1-0 victory away at Gala Fairydean while Newtongrange travelled to Dunbar and came home with another 1-0 win. Tranent beat Haddington 4.2.