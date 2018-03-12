Lothian Th close gap on idle leaders Kelty

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale have closed the gap on East of Scotland League leaders Kelty Hearts.

With the Fife club’s visit to play Tynecastle at Saughton Enclosure falling foul of the weather, Lothian knew they could narrow the lead at the top to 12 points were they to win at Peffermill against Capital rivals Leith Athletic.

Raymond Carr’s men did just that with a 3-1 win, but were run close by their opponents. Dylan Moore opened the scoring for the visitors before Callum Mein restored parity. But second-half strikes from Liam O’Donnell and Connor McGregor sealed the points for the reigning league champions.

Lothian still have four games in hand over Kelty but will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s Football Nation Qualifying Cup semi-final clash with Vale of Leithen.

Meanwhile, Ormiston slipped to second bottom of the table after they lost 5-3 to Eyemouth United. Mark Law scored two penalties with Declan Heron also on target for Richie Weir’s side.