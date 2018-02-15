Lothian Thistle HV beat Kelty Hearts to reach League Cup final

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale maintained their 100 per cent record over big spenders Kelty Hearts last night to seal their place in the East of Scotland League Cup final.

An Ian Nimmo own goal 12 minutes after half-time was enough to see the hosts through at Saughton Enclosure and set up an all-Capital clash with Leith Athletic or Tynecastle on Sunday, April 8.

Lothian teenager Samuel Nhamburo was the match winner in August when the sides met in the preliminary round of the William Hill Scottish Cup. The two sides have yet to play each other in the league.

Both Lothian and Kelty are the only two clubs in the division to have won every game in the league this season. Kelty are top with 48 points from 16 matches played while Lothian, who have played six games fewer, are in fourth place.