Lothian Thistle HV take over at top of East of Scotland League

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale are the new East of Scotland League leaders after a 1-0 victory over Tynecastle at Saughton Enclosure – their second victory over their city rivals in 48 hours.

An own goal with 15 minutes remaining was enough to clinch all three points.

Raymond Carr’s men, who have dropped just two points all season, are now a point ahead of Kelty Hearts with a final-day title-decider to come at New Central Park on Saturday.

The Capital outfit just need to avoid defeat in Fife to secure back-to-back league titles.