Lothian Thistle to meet East Kilbride in Football Nation Cup final

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale are through to the Football Nation Qualifying Cup final after seeing off Lowland League side Vale of Leithen 3-0 at Saughton Enclosure.

Raymond Carr’s men will now meet Lowland leaders East Kilbride in the final at New Murrayfield Park, Blackburn on Saturday week.

Liam O’Donnell gave the East of Scotland League outfit the advantage before second-half strikes from Grant Munro and Louis Swanson sealed the win.

“We played some good football,” Carr said afterwards. “But the boys did exactly what we asked of them and we can now look forward to another cup final appearance. It will be a difficult tie but one we can approach with some confidence.”