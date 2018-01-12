Lowland League: Jack Beesley hopes Spartans get the job done

Jack Beesley had become part of the furniture at Ainslie Park.

Combining his time as Spartans’ football development manager with turning out for Dougie Samuel’s side every Saturday, the 31-year-old felt the time was right to move on to pastures new and elected to sign for Super League junior outfit Broxburn Athletic in June.

However, there is no-one more pleased than Beesley to see how well his former team-mates are faring in this season’s hotly-contested Lowland League title race.

The Capital side sit just a point adrift of league leaders and reigning champions East Kilbride, who have played three games more, ahead of tomorrow’s visit to another of this year’s title challengers, BSC Glasgow. Beesley, who still works for the Ainslie Park outfit, is hopeful his former club can go on and finish the job. They’ve been brilliant so far this season so I’m delighted to see how they’ve been doing,” said Beesley, who won the inaugural Lowland League title with Spartans in May 2014.

“I think when I was there we had a really bad habit of starting off the campaign really slowly so we always gave ourselves too much to do for the rest of the season.

“But they’ve recruited well this year and have a really good balance to the team. They’ve got that grit and determination to get them through some of the tougher matches.

“I would love for them to win the league but obviously there is still a long way to go. Although they have their games in hand, it’s looking more favourable for the sides who have got their points on the board.

“Contrary to belief, I don’t think people are aware that Spartans have a lesser budget than some of the other teams in the league.

“But BSC have their own league aspirations too so they will certainly not want to be giving up any more points to Spartans tomorrow.”

Despite his affection for Spartans, Beesley’s focus remains on Broxburn’s trip to Dundonald Bluebell this weekend. Asked if he had any regrets over his decision to leave last summer, he said: “I had been considering things for about six months or so and it was certainly nothing against Spartans. But, with me working full-time and playing here over the last seven years, I just needed a change of scenery.

“But I’m enoying my time with Broxburn and that was important. I wanted the standard to be just as good which it has been so far. It’s really similar to the Lowland League where teams look to get the ball down and pass it around. I’ve chipped in with a few goals and assists, even though I’ve been playing full-back these last few weeks due to players being unavailable.

“I had an amazing seven years at Spartans so they are kind of in a new era now. I would like to think I made a lot of positive contributions when I was there. You can never say never about going back but I’d very much doubt it.

“It’s just disappointing there was no promotion back when we won it. The league is definitely a lot stronger as most teams are investing a lot more money. Even if they are to go on and win the league they’d still have some very tough play-off games, two against the Highland League champions before all-or-nothing games with the team bottom of SPFL 2.”

Elsewhere in the Lowland League this weekend, Civil Service Strollers host Whitehill Welfare at Christie Gillies Park while Edinburgh University welcome East Stirlingshire to East Peffermill.