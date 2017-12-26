Lowland League: Spartans ace glad to Dish it out

Spartans’ Jamie Dishington is delighted to have added more goals to his game this season.

The midfielder, who celebrated his 21st birthday last week, notched the first in his side’s 2-0 victory over Gala Fairydean Rovers at Ainslie Park on Saturday. David Greenhill was also on target for Dougie Samuel’s men, who remain just two points adrift of Lowland League leaders BSC Glasgow with three games in hand.

And Dishington, who has been the club’s standout player so far this term, revealed finding the net on a more regular basis was a personal goal of his before the campaign got under way.

“I’m happy with how things are going this year. I’m chipping in with a few goals so that’s been really pleasing,” Dishington said. “I made that a target at the start of the season to score more for the team. I’ve got ten already so that’s three more than what I got for the whole of last season.”

Dishington’s opener four minutes into the second half was a tad fortunate to say the least, the youngster’s cross to the back post inadvertently finding the far corner of the net.

“I’ll put my hands up and admit I didn’t mean it,” he admitted. “There wasn’t much space to work with so I was just trying to hold it up to the back post. I suppose our second goal was a bit lucky too, but I’ll take that any day of the week.

“Gala are very good going forward so we knew that coming into the game. They always provide us a challenge so we’re glad to get the three points. We just need to take it one game at a time and that is something the gaffer keeps telling us. I’m not too bothered about BSC or East Kilbride so we just need to focus on ourselves.”

Goalkeeper Blair Carswell, who has recently been restored to the starting line-up at Andrew Stobie’s expense, had to be alert to tip over a stinging Darren Smith drive in the early stages.

Spartans again had Carswell to thank moments later when he got a strong hand to keep out Grant Rose’s close-range strike.

Scott Maxwell’s in-swinging corner was headed wide by Adam Corbett as the hosts began to gain a foothold in the game.

Dishington’s unorthodox effort then gave Spartans an early second-half lead before Jason Stevens struck the crossbar as the home side went in search of a second.

Greenhill then saw his shot come back off the post before the former Berwick Rangers man sealed the win from Dishington’s cutback.

Elsewhere, Whitehill Welfare edged out Vale of Leithen 4-3 in a topsy-turvy affair at Victoria Park. The Rosewell club raced into a 2-0 lead through Darren McCraw and a James McPartlin penalty. However, the visitors were pegged back as goals from Cameron Dawson and Jordan Finnie restored parity.

Gary Nicholson’s header put Gary Small’s men back in front and Kyle Mitchell struck a fourth with ten minutes remaining. The hosts set up a nervy finish with a third before both teams were reduced to ten men as Whitehill’s Mark Smith and Vale goalscorer Finnie were shown red cards.

Civil Service Strollers played out a 1-1 stalemate with Cumbernauld Colts at Christie Gillies Park.

Matthew Cunningham’s volley had the Capital outfit ahead at the interval but Sean Brown struck deep into injury to rescue a point for Cumbernauld, who also missed a second-half penalty.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University drew 2-2 with Edusport Academy at Galabank on Friday night.

However, the students, who were leading 2-0 with just seven minutes remaining thanks to Joe Boyle’s double, were denied as Raffi Krissian and a David Sinclair penalty salvaged a point for the hosts.