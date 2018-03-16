Lowland League: Spartans put pressure on East Kilbride

Have your say

Spartans moved to within three points of Lowland League leaders East Kilbride after a crushing 5-0 defeat of Cumbernauld Colts at Ainslie Park.

The Capital side can now sit back and see how Kilby get on against Civil Service Strollers at Christie Gillies Park on Saturday.

Alan Brown opened the scoring midway through the first half with a deflected effort and Blair Atkinson curled in a second six minutes after half-time.

Craig Stevenson’s free-kick then rattled the crossbar but Jamie Dishington turned home the loose ball. Substitute Guillermo Lamarca then set up Atkinson for his second and Spartans’ fourth and the Spanish striker completed the rout with a fifth four minutes from time.

Dougie Samuel’s men have games in hand over the reigning league champions and remain in the driving seat.

Meanwhile, third-placed BSC Glasgow’s title aspirations were dealt a huge blow as they were beaten 2-0 by Gretna 2008 at Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium.

BSC have played the same amount of games as Spartans but are now four points adrift.

East Stirlingshire, in fourth, welcome Vale of Leithen to Ochilview today.