Lowland League: Whitehill held by Uni | Spartans stunned | Strollers edged out

Whitehill Welfare remain bottom of the Lowland League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Edinburgh University at Ferguson Park. The Rosewell men have won just once all season and are four points adrift of 14th-placed Dalbeattie Star.

Following a goalless first half, Kemp fired the students in front after the home defence failed to clear their lines just after the hour mark. However, the lead was short lived as Whitehill drew level just four minutes later. Scott Lucas found space to deliver a cross and Fabio Neto powered his header into the back of the net.

Fabio Neto

Kyle Mitchell came agonisingly close to securing the three points for the Midlothian outfit but his effort from distance clipped the top of the crossbar.

Uni are 11th on 11 points.

Spartans were knocked off top spot after suffering their first defeat of the season as Dougie Samuel’s men went down 3-1 at Gala Fairydean Rovers.

The champions took the lead at Netherdale two minutes before the interval, Jamie Dishington unleashing a ferocious strike from inside the penalty area that flew into the net.

The hosts, however, came out all guns blazing in the second half and former Hearts midfielder Sean McKirdy restored parity seven minutes after the restart with a well-placed shot.

Hibs Academy player Ruairi Paton then turned the game on its head as he shot past Blair Carswell to put the Borderers 2-1 up just six minutes later.

Substitute Jack Smith then thought he’d hauled Spartans level but the striker’s celebrations were brought to a halt by the offside flag.

The hosts secured just their fourth win of the campaign with a third goal in the final minute as Tommy Patterson’s free-kick from 20 yards had the beating of Carswell.

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers lost out to East Stirlingshire in a seven-goal thriller at Christie Gillies Park. It’s the third defeat on the trot for Strollers, who are in danger of letting their good start peter out. It turned out to be quite a contest, however, the visitors who won 4-3 in the Capital.

Former Edinburgh City and Spartans striker Ross Allum got the ball rolling on the half-hour mark as he converted a Graeme MacGregor cross from just a couple of yards out. Shaun Turnbull had Gary Jardine’s side level moments later as he got his head to a corner from the right.

The hosts then fired themselves ahead when Cammy Muirhead was played through and the big striker made no mistake in slotting the ball past Shire No.1 Jamie Barclay. But Allum was at it again as the striker, who celebrated his 30th birthday, headed in to level the score up at two apiece.

Strollers were gifted the perfect opportunity to restore their lead just 60 seconds later when Chris McKee’s mistimed tackle saw referee Kyle Hall point to the spot and Muirhead made no mistake from 12 yards to notch his second and put his side 3-2 in front. But Shire weren’t to be undone and Allum’s birthday celebrations were rounded off in style as he netted his hat-trick to draw his side level.

Both sides chased a winner and it arrived in the final minute as Paul McCafferty’s pinpoint cross deflected in off a Strollers defender and past Kyle Rankin.

Kelty Hearts take over pole position, defeating Gretna 3-1. They are joined level on points by East Kilbirde who beat Edusport Academy 2-0 at K-Park.