MacDonald’s loving it as wonder goal helps Penicuik thrash Broxburn

Penicuik Athletic midfielder John MacDonald struck a contender for the goal of the season as ten-man Cuikie ended Broxburn’s unbeaten Super League record in dramatic fashion, winning 6-1.

However, he refused to compare it to team-mate Aaron Somerville’s wonder strike last weekend.

MacDonald’s unstoppable first-half shot – which was bound for the top corner as soon as it left his foot – would win the ‘Goal of the Season’ accolade at many a club up and down the country. Somerville must have thought he would win Penicuik’s hands down after his stunning volley against Tranent, but he’s now got some competition after MacDonald’s rare goal.

“Who knows if mine was better, we’ll wait and see,” said former Edinburgh City midfielder MacDonald.

“Summy had a great hit last week; it was a really good volley. I’m just happy to score a goal for the team as I don’t score often.

“The ball just came out, I was at the edge of the box and just struck it to try and hit the target. As soon as it left my foot and went through the bodies, I knew it was in.”

The three points took Penicuik within a point of league leaders Bonnyrigg, although Rose have three games in hand. If Johnny Harvey’s side had been able to demonstrate their ruthlessness in front of goal as they did on Saturday for the entire campaign, they would certainly be challenging for the title.

MacDonald continued: “To score six goals against them ... the boys were magnificent. Everyone in the team did their job defensively and in attack.

“I think we’ve been playing great football but what’s been lacking has been a few goals to see games off, so it was really good to score six. It’s been a long time coming to score that many goals in a game.”

Incidentally, Broxburn started better with striker Zander Miller denied on the volley in the second minute by Penicuik goalkeeper Thomas Cordery after Ross Nimmo’s cute lobbed pass.

Andrew Forbes then completely missed a great headed chance for the visitors, before MacDonald volleyed wide at the back post.

The opener arrived in the 24th minute when Ryan Baptie’s ball wasn’t cleared and Penicuik striker Lumbert Kataleza poked the ball home.

MacDonald made it two with his rocket from 25 yards after the ball broke for him ahead of the interval, with Broxburn wondering what might have been.

Darrell Young scored Penicuik’s third on the hour mark after home keeper Connor Wallace could only punch Forbes’ shot back into the danger area and the centre back shot home.

Miller pulled one back for Brox after Zander Murray cut the ball back for his strike partner to slot home and the Albyn Park side were given a further lift just minutes later when Baptie was shown a second yellow card by referee Duncan Smith.

On-loan Livingston youngster Kyle Sampson killed any hopes of a comeback, however, when he finished well into the bottom corner, before then taking advantage of a scramble on the line to make it five.

Substitute Sam Jones would then score Penicuik’s sixth with almost the final kick of the game.

Broxburn manager Brian McNaughton was frustrated at his team’s performance. “I thought we started alright and had the best chances in the opening 20 minutes, and didn’t take them. First goals are so important in games.

“The disappointing thing for me was that when they went down to ten men it looked like we had eight or nine at the time and we were just wide open.

“It’s a poor, poor defeat and the players have got to do better than what they did on Saturday.”

Broxburn Athletic: Wallace, Herriot, Donaldson, Locke, Valentine, Scott, Nimmo, Miller, Murray, Richards, Anderson.

Penicuik Athletic: Cordery, Forbes, Baptie, Young, Williams, Connolly, MacDonald (Jones), McCrory-Irving, Sampson, Kataleza (Sinclair), Ponton.