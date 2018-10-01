McCulloch so proud as Spartans secure SWPL 1 status

Spartans Women will be playing SWPL 1 football next season after confirming their safety with a 6-0 win over Forfar Farmington at Ainslie Park.

First-half goals from Becky Galbraith and Kaela McDonald-Nguah had the Capital outfit in control. However, a ruthless second-half display saw Tara McGonigle, Elena Santoyo-Brown, Dion McMahon and Alana Marshall add their names to the scoresheet making the victory all the more sweeter for head coach Debbi McCulloch.

Spartans’ fourth win of the season sees them leapfrog Stirling University into sixth and eight points clear of now-relegated Hamilton Accies, who lost 5-2 at Rangers.

“It was a big ask (to stay up) and one which has now been achieved,” said McCulloch, who took over from Paul Greig in August. “Our form since the summer break has been nothing short of remarkable. A squad of 23 players who have all pulled together and believed. I couldn’t be more proud of them all.”

Hibs Ladies were 5-0 winners away to Stirling Uni to remain joint-top with Glasgow City, who came from behind to overcome Celtic 3-2.

Abi Harrison netted a hat-trick for the Hibees with Amy Gallacher and Kirsten Reilly also on target at the student campus. Hibs’ goal difference now reads +58 while champions Glasgow City’s is +60 ahead of final league meeting between the sides later this month.

In SWPL 2, Hearts drew 1-1 at newly-crowned champions Motherwell while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale ran out 2-0 winners against St Johnstone.