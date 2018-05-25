More Junior clubs set to join East of Scotland League

The East of Scotland League have opted to extend the deadline for clubs wishing to join next season, with Junior heavyweights Linlithgow Rose and Bo’ness United set to discuss a possible switch.

Bonnyrigg Rose, who are likely to be crowned Super League champions on Saturday should they secure at least a point away to Hill of Beath, head the list of 17 clubs who are breaking away from the East Juniors to join the Pyramid system next season.

The EOSFL committee have extended the deadline for clubs to apply until May 31, such is the demand, with Penicuik Athletic, Dunbar United. Arniston Rangers and Craigroyston the latest to be confirmed as joining for next season. Such an exodus raises serious questions for the future of the junior game.

Linlithgow and Bo’ness will each hold separate meetings in the coming weeks with members invited to discuss what route they wish the club to take – be it remaining in the Juniors or applying to join the East of Scotland League.

These meetings won’t be held until after the deadline, but the Edinburgh Evening News understands both clubs could in fact apply ahead of May 31 and then remove their application at a later date should members opt to remain in the Juniors.

The East of Scotland League will host their AGM on June 7 where they will decide on the structure for next season, with two leagues poised to be set up – the winners of both entering into a play-off with the victor playing against the South of Scotland champions for a place in the Lowland League.