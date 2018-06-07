New East of Scotland League set-up confirmed for next season

The East of Scotland League will have 39 teams taking part next season playing across across three conferences.

The league confirmed at its egm that a further 13 clubs’ applications to join the set-up had been accepted. The last few months have seen a mass exodus of clubs from the Junior ranks – 26 in total – who have relinquished their SJFA (Scottish Junior Football Association) memberships in favour of joining the SPFL Pyramid system which offers a pathway into the SPFL.

The revamped East of Scotland set-up will be split into three conferences with each section comprising of 13 teams.

The winners of each conference will then play off against one another in a round-robin competition to determine who are the league champions.

Recently-crowned Super League champions Bonnyrigg Rose have been placed in Conference B alongside EoS stalwarts Lothian Thistle HV and Tynecastle.

Kelty Hearts were the first club to leave the Junior set-up for the EoS last year and earned promotion to the Lowland League in May at the first time of asking. Former Lowland League champions Edinburgh City were the first club to earn promotion to SPFL League Two via the Pyramid system with victory over East Stirlingshire in the play-off final in May 2016.

EAST OF SCOTLAND LEAGUE

Conference A: Hawick Royal Albert, Leith Athletic, Peebles Rovers, Coldstream, Tweedmouth, Penicuik Athletic, Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Newtongrange Star, Musselburgh Athletic, Dunbar United, Arniston Rangers, Oakley United, Easthouses Lily.

Conference B: Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, Tynecastle, Burntisland Shipyard, Eyemouth United, Bonnyrigg Rose, Dundonald Bluebell, Bo’ness United, Sauchie, Haddington Athletic, Tranent, Dalkeith, Crossgates Primrose, Dunipace.

Conference C: Preston Athletic, Heriot-Watt University, Stirling University, Ormiston, Linlithgow Rose, Broxburn Athletic, Camelon, Jeanfield Swifts, Blackburn United, St Andrews United, Edinburgh United, Craigroyston, Inverkeithing.