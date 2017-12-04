Ormiston on the move as they make it three out of three

Have your say

Ormiston made it three successive wins as they saw off a plucky Coldstream side 1-0 at Recreation Park.

Sam Tulloch’s strike in the 58th minute was enough to seal the points for the East Lothian outfit, a win that takes Richie Weir’s men up to tenth in the East of Scotland League.

Following back-to-back wins over Eyemouth United and Burntisland Shipyard, Weir believes his players have now found some momentum.

He said: “It was another great performance but it could have been by a wider margin as their goalkeeper made a number of fantastic saves.”

Ormiston will fancy their chances of a fourth-straight win when they visit bottom side Tweedmouth Rangers this weekend.

Meanwhile, Leith Athletic booked their place in the second round of the East of Scotland League Cup with a 3-1 win over Burntisland at Meadowbank 3G.

Despite trailing to a Jonny Galloway effort, former Livingston midfielder Ryan Currie’s brace and a James Redpath goal ensured Leith’s progression.

However, joint-manager Steve Chalmers revealed he wasn’t overly satisfied by his team’s display.

“It wasn’t a great performance but we had six or seven missing,” he said. “A win is a win though and we can now look forward to Kelty on Saturday.”