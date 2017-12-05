Paul Waters wins it as Bonnyrigg beat Bridge of Earn

Bonnyrigg Rose continued their fine recent form with a late goal to knock out Bridge of Earn 3-2 in the RJM Sports Scottish Amateur Cup fourth round.

Paul Waters was the hero for the home side with the winning strike ten minutes from time in a terrific cup tie at Poltonhall.

Rose could not have got off to a better start as they opened the scoring with just two minutes on the clock against their Perthshire visitors.

Striker Paul Milligan continued his stunning start to the season when he pounced at the front post to convert Chris Roxburgh’s cross.

The home side were celebrating again just eight minutes later when Roxburgh completed a fine team move which started from the back and ended with the striker volleying high into the net from Marc McAskill’s perfect ball in.

The visitors grew stronger as the half wore on and were determined to get back into the tie. They did so just before the half-time whistle when they pulled a goal back.

They continued to remain on the front foot after the interval and equalised midway through the second half when their centre forward poked the ball past Rose goalkeeper John Paget.

Both sides were lucky to keep ten men on the park in a heated second period as play raged from end to end.

It was Rose who would keep their cool to bag a winner, though, as Milligan knocked down Roxburgh’s cross for Waters to head home from close range.

Paget ensured Rose’s place in the fifth-round draw with a stunning save seven minutes in added on time, to prevent the tie going to a replay, with the ball set for the top corner.

Salvesen booked their spot in the fifth round with a dominant 5-1 victory on home soil over Glasgow-based Tantallon Victoria.

The Championship men never looked like giving up their current 17 game unbeaten record as they controlled proceedings from start to finish.

The home side somehow only went into the break a goal to good, however, after hitting the woodwork three times in the first half.

Striker Michael Yuill had them ahead with a pinpoint strike from outside the area. They doubled their lead early in the second half when David Ross converted from the penalty spot after Omar Ali had been fouled.

Their two-goal advantage was cut by the visitors almost immediately, however there was no stopping Salvie who went 3-1 ahead through Matthew Duncan.

Jack Townsley made it four after a fine solo run before Stephen Sanderson added another when he tapped in from close range.

Nine-man Sunday Premier Division leaders Edinburgh East laid down a marker in the RJM Sports Sunday Trophy with a penalty shootout victory over holders Harvester AFC to reach the fifth round.

The home side lost captain Steven Philip after 55 minutes when he was shown a second yellow card and it looked uphill for East when the visitors opened the scoring just five minutes later.

Stuart Kidd equalised on 65 minutes when he pounced on the rebound from Mark Glasgow’s shot.

They completed an excellent quick turnaround just two minutes when Keith Cairns slotted home after Kidd’s header had been saved from Bob McKenzie’s free-kick.

East went down to nine men when Liam Todd got sent-off for a second yellow after handing a goalbound shot and Harvester equalised from the spot.

Cairns was the hero in the penalty shootout with the winning penalty making it 3-1 after goalkeeper Jordan Robertson saved three.