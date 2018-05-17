Penicuik knock Bonnyrigg out of East of Scotland Cup

Penicuik Athletic crushed Midlothian rivals Bonnyrigg Rose’s treble dreams as they ran out 3-1 winners in the quarter-finals of the East of Scotland Cup.

Johnny Harvey’s men were good value for their home victory as a Sam Jones brace and a Lumbert Kateleza strike downed the Super League leaders, who are just four points from securing the title.

After a goalless opening period, striker Kateleza fired Penicuik in front on 49 minutes when he converted a pinpoint cross from Aaron Somerville.

Midfielder Jones then capitalised on a misplaced backpass to make it two when he ran onto the loose ball and slotted past Rose goalkeeper Bryan Young.

Jones ensured Penicuik would be in the semi-finals when he volleyed home ten minutes from time to set up a last-four clash at home to either Dundonald Bluebell or rivals Newtongrange Star. Ewan Moyes grabbed a consolation for the visitors.

Linlithgow Rose made light work of Premier League side Arniston Rangers in the quarter-finals of the Fife and Lothians Cup, easing through 5-1 away from home.

Rose captain Colin Leiper fired his team into an early lead after four minutes before striker Tommy Coyne soon made it two.

Colin Strickland added a third, before Danny McFadden one pulled back. Rose killed off any hopes of an Arniston comeback as Blair Batchelor netted and Coyne got his second.

In the Super League, Newtongrange Star emerged with all three points from their trip to Sauchie with Stephen Scott grabbing the only goal.