Preston Athletic aim to join Leith in second place

Preston Athletic can move level on points with second top Leith Athletic if they emerge from their visit to Eyemouth United with a victory in the East of Scotland League.

The Panners haven’t played for almost three weeks, their last outing ending in a 4-0 defeat by leaders Kelty Hearts. However, joint-managers Paul Riley and Jack Lynch will be confident of picking up maximum points against a team that has lost nine of their previous 12 league fixtures.

Champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale will hope to eat into Kelty’s 15-point lead when they host bottom club Tweedmouth Rangers at Saughton Enclosure. Raymond Carr’s men have played five matches fewer than their Fife rivals due to their success in reaching the third round of this season’s William Hill Scottish Cup before exiting the competition to St Mirren last month.

Tynecastle are also in action down in the Borders as they travel to Home Park to take on Coldstream. Stevie Vinter’s side, who earlier this season won the Alex Jack Cup, have struggled for consistency in the league this term. However, a win for the visitors could move them into the top half of the table.

Elsewhere, Ormiston, who are chasing their fourth straight victory following a turbulent start, welcome Banji Koya’s Heriot-Watt University to Recreation Park.