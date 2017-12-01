Richie Weir lifts lid on Ormiston’s mini EoS revival

Search

Ormiston are chasing their third consecutive league victory when they host Coldstream at Recreation Park this weekend.

The East Lothian outfit’s form has picked up in recent weeks following a catastrophic start to the 2017/18 campaign that saw Richie Weir’s men lose their first ten matches. However, back-to-back wins over Eyemouth United and Burntisland Shipyard has instilled some much-needed confidence to the squad.

“We’ve brought a few new faces in and we’ve also brought Scott Bonar in to help out with the coaching side of things, so I think that’s really helped,” said Weir ahead of tomorrow’s match with the Borders club. “He’s brought in some really good ideas since he came in six weeks ago and I think the players have really responded.

“We’ve actually been really unfortunate in a lot of the games this season, playing reasonably well but just not getting the breaks. These are the things that go against you when you’re down the bottom so I think we’ve been due a wee bit of luck.

“We’ve now got a couple of victories under our belts and we’ll be looking to make that three-in-a-row tomorrow. We know it won’t be easy against Coldstream though.”

Meanwhile, Leith Athletic host Burntisland Shipyard in the first round of the League Cup at Meadowbank 3G.