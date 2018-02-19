Scottish Cup: Bonnyrigg Rose lose their heads – and cup tie

Bonnyrigg Rose boss David White was left sickened after his team crashed out of the Scottish Junior Cup 2-1 as they ended their fifth-round tie with nine men.

Both Dean Brett and Dean Hoskins were sent-off in a crazy final ten minutes at New Dundas Park where Rose surrendered their one goal lead to lose for the first time this season.

The Beith players celebrate their late winning goal

Ugly scenes followed referee Stewart Luke’s full-time whistle with both players and supporters embroiled in a melee on the pitch, with calm only restored after police intervention.

Rose captain Kerr Young was shown a red card for his involvement in the aftermath brawl with White left ruing his team’s indiscipline an Hoskins sent-off for continuing to protest over Beith’s penalty award which brought them level.

“Up until the last five minutes I felt we were in control of the game. I don’t think Bryan [Young, goalkeeper] had a save to make for 85 minutes,” said White.

“Going into the last ten minutes, Dean Brett gets a straight red – I’ve not had the chance to see it again – I don’t know if he kicks out at him, but the referee has obviously seen enough there to send him off.

“That gave them a wee bit more encouragement. The penalty kick was another big decision the referee makes; I’ve not seen it but for me Bryan gets the ball first, whether he follows through and catches the player I don’t know.

“From there the players lost a bit of their discipline and got caught up in it. The referee made his decision and he’s not going to change his mind. Dean Hoskins gets a straight red, I think for something he said to the referee. I spoke to them, the same happened last year against Glenafton when we got a penalty against us and big Moyesy [Ewan Moyes] ended up getting sent off for saying something, so it’s disappointing that we’ve not learnt our lesson.

“Nine men with five minutes to go, I thought we were going to see it out. The corner kick comes in and they’ve obviously got extra men in the box so the boy gets a free header. It’s gutting, to lose it in the manner we did is sickening.”

Beith left-back Nicky Docherty was inches away from giving the visitors the lead in the tenth minute, with his header across goal from Joe Bradley’s free-kick coming back off the post.

Home striker Wayne McIntosh then found the woodwork in his way as his effort from 25 yards cannoned off the bar just two minutes later.

McIntosh was key in the build-up to Rose’s opener which arrived ten minutes before the interval. His flick over the Beith defence sent strike partner Keiran McGachie scampering down the left, he sent the ball across goal but was taken out late by John Sheridan. Referee Luke immediately pointed to the spot and Hoskins powered in the penalty.

The visitors brought on Ross McPherson for the start of the second half and the forward almost made an instant impact, his overhead kick flying straight at Young, though.

McGachie shot wide from inside the area as Rose went in search of a second. McIntosh then crossed to the back post after being released by Ross Gray but Paul Frize just got ahead of McGachie when he was set to convert.

Beith had rarely troubled the hosts, but they were given a big boost when Brett saw red after he was adjudged by Luke to have kicked out at Darren Christie.

From the resultant free-kick, Luke then awarded Beith a penalty with Young penalised for fouling substitute Kenny McLean. Rose were still furious at the award after Conner McGlinchey netted and before the restart Hoskins was shown a red card.

Bonnyrigg would have taken a replay in Ayrshire at that stage, but with two extra players Beith had other ideas and Mark McLaughlin headed in the winner with almost the last action of the game.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B Young, Brett, Hoskins, K Young, Moyes, Horne, Gray (Turner), Janczyk (Nelson), McGachie, McIntosh (Martynuik), Currie

Beith Juniors: Grindlay, R Docherty, N Docherty, McLaughlin, Sheridan, Martin (McPherson), Christie, Frize, Milliken, McGlinchey, Bradley (McLean)