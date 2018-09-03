Scottish Cup: Bonnyrigg through but Lothian out to stoppage-time goal

Bonnyrigg Rose reached the first round of the William Hill Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win over last season’s Scottish Amateur Cup winners Shortlees.

All three goals for Rose came in the second period after a frustrating opening 45 minutes. Kyle Wilson grabbed a double and Dean Brett made sure of their progress and a tie away at Highland League outfit Deveronvale in the next round.

“The first half was very frustrating as we had so many chances to take the lead but they pulled ten men behind the ball from the kick off,” said Rose boss David White. “We had to change things at the break and scored an early goal which loosened us up. After that we knew the goals would come.”

Rose keeper Michael Andrews was pleased with the team’s performance. “It was hard for the strikers to break down their defence because they had plenty of men behind the ball all the time,” he said. “But Alan Horne was pushed from defence to support the front men and that helped.”

Lothian Thistle’s Scottish Cup dream, however, is over after they lost 3-2 away to Beith Juniors, conceding in stoppage-time.

The Ayrshire team took the lead from the spot via Craig McGlinchey and a Joe Bradley strike made it 2-0 before he was sent off for a double booking.

Connor McGregor pulled a goal back for Lothian from the penalty spot with Samuel Nhamburo levelling. However, Beith made it through with an injury-time winner from substitute Keir Milliken.