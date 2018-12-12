SERFYA round-up: Hutchison Vale 14s hold on | Cockenzie’s star wanes

Three goals in the first half were enough for Hutchison Vale Under-14s as they hung onto a 3-2 victory against Lochend FA to advance to the quarter-finals of the Willie Bauld Memorial Trophy.

Hutchie started the match strongly and took the lead when Jamie MacLeod pirouetted past his marker at the edge of the penalty box and struck the ball into the net.

On the 15-minute-mark, Hutchie were awarded a penalty, but the Lochend keeper made a brilliant diving save to keep the score at 1-0.

Ryan Findlay grabbed the second goal, a reward for working tirelessly in and around the Lochend defence. Oscar Dymock fed the ball through and Findlay took one touch to take it away from the defender and then poke past the keeper.

Hutchie went 3-0 up before the break as Bryan Mwangi burst into the box and slotted the ball beyond the keeper’s reach.

Just before the half came to a close, Lochend got on the scoresheet. Riley Haston whipped a corner into the goalmouth and as the keeper came to collect, the ball it slipped out of his grasp and into his own net.

As the second half progressed Lochend looked to get more comfortable in the match and Jamie Bannerman drew applause from the side-lines as his speculative effort from outside the box took a late dip and found the back of the net, taking the score to 3-2.

Hutchie did put a couple of good chances agonisingly wide in the second half, but they were not made to pay for their profligacy.

Eyemouth U-13s travelled to take on Cockenzie Star and defeated them 3-2 in the Belmont Vauxhall Cup.

The away side controlled the start of the game and soon took the lead as Luke Simpson netted a free-kick from the edge of the box.

Cockenzie equalised just before the stroke of half-time to level the scores, but Eyemouth scored within two minutes of the restart after fantastic work down the right flank from James Paxton, allowing Alan Laing to slot home.

In the 43rd-minute Paxton turned from creator to scorer as he gave Eyemouth a two-goal advantage.

Cockenzie did not give up though and broke down a resolute defence to take the score to 3-2 with 14 minutes to play.

Having got back in the match, Cockenzie were now playing with confidence and were looking for an equaliser. Eyemouth were dangerous on the counter-attack, but missed a few chances to put the cup-tie to bed.

Eyemouth keeper Robbie Fraser pulled off an excellent save in the dying moments of the game to keep the score at 3-2 and keep the Borderers ahead until the final whistle.

Both teams can be proud of their performance, but it’s Eyemouth who will play in the semi-finals.

Kirkliston South Queensferry U-14s won 4-3 against North Berwick Colts in a match that was close throughout and could have gone either way.

Two early goals from Kole Harrod, followed up by strikes from Zac Burns and Eoin Burns, was enough to see out the exciting game in the Kenny McLean Cup.