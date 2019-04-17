SERFYA round-up: Lothian Colts 13s in final after thriller | wins for Leith and Bonnyrigg

Lothian Colts Under-13s booked their place in the Colin Campbell Sports Cup final after defeating Tynecastle whites 5-4 at Saughton Park.

Lothian Colts dominated possession in the opening stages and started off the scoring in the eighth minute from a corner. Robert McCallum was unmarked at the back post and guided the ball into the back of the net with his right foot.

A minute later, the Colts doubled their advantage as Charlie Robinson found the ball stuck under him, but improvised well to flick the ball over the keeper.

Tynie responded soon after going two down with a goal of their own as Leon Byrne raced in on goal and slotted home, finding the bottom right corner with a low drive.

McCallum scored another two in quick succession to seal his hat-trick on the 17-minute mark.

Colts inflicted more damage before the half was out as McCallum rounded off an astonishing first-half performance with a headed finish, taking the score at half time to 5-1.

After the break, Tynie came out determined to take control of the game. They scored early on through Andrei Samoila and a further two goals came later in the half from Max Cairnie and Struan Woodford, taking the score to 5-4. They bravely launched everything at goal in the final minutes but the Colts held out, their first-half superiority too much to turn around.

In the Alpha Trophies Division 3, Leith Athletic Colts U-13s overcame Redhall Star 5-2.

In a closely-contested first half, goals from Robbie Burns and Aiden Brown saw Leith go into the break level at 2-2.

A special volleyed finish from Daniel Platt put Leith ahead midway through the second half. Leith then went on to score another two, Burns grabbing a second and Max Duncan finishing off another intricate Leith move.

Bonnyrigg Rose whites U-15s defeated Peebles in a tight Division 2 clash.

The game kicked into life in the 20th minute after good build-up play. Luke Davies controlled the ball on his thigh and volleyed past the keeper from just outside the box to go one up.

Bonnyrigg managed to get a second in the 36th minute through a bundled-in effort from a corner, with Connor McGrath getting the decisive touch.

Peebles broke fiercely on the counter-attack, but were kept quiet for a majority of the game by the equally-impressive pace of Bonnyrigg’s back-line.

Peebles managed to claw one back before the break to take the score to 2-1 and bring the game back into contention.

However, a solid defensive performance from both sides in the second half lead to neither side adding to their first-half spoils and Bonnyrigg claimed a well-earned three points.

Arniston Rangers U-16s came from behind against Spartans Youth to win 4-1 in a Division 2 tie.

Spartans gained an early lead, but Arniston soon equalised through a well-taken penalty by Andrew Henderson.

Craig Knight gave Arniston the lead heading into half-time as he did well to keep his composure in front of goal and slotted home amongst a crowd of Spartans defenders.

Mark Ramsay marshalled the Arniston midfield, keeping the tempo high and creating numerous chances from the back. A few more of these opportunities fell to Knight, who scored another two goals to complete his hat-trick.