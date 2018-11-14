SERYFA: Edinburgh South Under-13s claim semi-final spot

Edinburgh South Under-13s advanced to the semi-finals of the Edinburgh Cup after a 3-0 win over Currie Star Blues.

Currie started the brighter of the two but this spurred South into action. In the 20th minute, Matthew Semple chipped the ball over two defenders into the path of Fraser McKenna. who converted from close range, slipping the ball under the goalkeeper.

Bonnyrigg Rose Whites 13s and Stenhousemuir observe a minute's silence on Armistice Day

South took the lead into the break but the game was still hanging in the balance.

In the second half, South looked a far more confident team and started to take control of the match. They looked comfortable on the ball and played a good passing game, building up each play from the back.

Daniel Elliot put them 2-0 up in the 56th minute by smashing the ball into the top right-hand corner.

Branden McBeth and Adem Dursun also tested the Currie goalkeeper, who was forced to pull off some brilliant saves.

Ten minutes before time, Momodou Sambu scored the final goal of the game from the edge of the penalty area, striking the ball high into the top right corner.

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg Rose Whites Under-13s overcame Stenhousemuir 6-3 in the Inspiresport Scottish Cup.

It was a hard-fought encounter in which the two teams looked evenly matched for the first quarter of an hour.

However, a ten-minute spell of ruthless scoring by Bonnyrigg before half-time effectively settled the tie. Two goals from James Stewart and more from Charlie Leslie and Craig Wilke put Bonnyrigg 4-0 up before the break.

Stenhousemuir pulled one back early in the second half but Bradley Brock and Josh Stephenson extended the lead for Bonnyrigg.

The visitors scored another two late in the match but Bonnyrigg held firm to win.

North Berwick Colts Under-14s advanced to the next round of the Kenny McLean Cup after defeating Gullane Athletic 3-1.

North Berwick started the game quickly with Murdo Jardine putting them ahead in the first minute. They got a second before the break as Jamie Murray converted from the spot.

They sealed the win in the second half. Jamie Goodall’s looping shot from just outside the box nestled in the back of the net.

Berwick goalkeeper Seamus Tunnock did outstandingly well to keep out a barrage of shots throughout the game but Gullane did manage to grab a consolation.

Broxburn Diamonds Under-16s overcame Bathgate Dynamo 2-0 in the Jackie Faichney Memorial Cup. Robbie Logan gave his team the advantage midway through the first half after latching onto a defence-splitting pass from Joe Leitch. Dynamo were denied an immediate equaliser by the fingertips of Diamonds keeper Samuel Baxter.

With around 20 minutes left, Robbie Iannelli waited for the ball to drop inside the box before striking it beyond the keeper. Dynamo came close a few times in the closing stages but the Broxburn rearguard held tight.

Spartans Whites Under-15s came from behind against Linlithgow Rose to edge into the next round of the South East Region Cup.

They were 3-0 down at half time but Spartans dominated the second half and goals from Jamil Eibahi, Robbie Wilson and Given Ndlovu levelled the score at the end of regular time.

Spartans went on to win the penalty shootout 4-2 after two great saves from keeper Dylan Tass.