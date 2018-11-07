SERYFA: Haddington Athletic 13s march on in Inspiresport Scottish Cup

Haddington Athletic Under-13s put on a thrilling display in the Inspiresport Scottish Cup to overcome Glenrothes 4-2.

Glenrothes took the lead in the 20th minute but, soon after, Drew Doherty flicked the ball onto Brandon MacDonald, who buried the ball in the back of the net to equalise for Haddington.

The first half was largely even but Haddington started to dominate in the later stages.

MacDonald cut in from the wing to claim his second of the game. He was also influential in Haddington’s third as his free-kick was turned in by a Glenrothes player.

Haddington added a fourth after good build-up play from the back. Cameron Mackinnon burst through the defence before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home to take the score to 4-1.

Glenrothes scored late on through a corner but a resolute defence and fine shot-stopping from Adam MacDonald thwarted any further chances.

Elsewhere, Spartans Youth Under-13s welcomed Ayrshire side Irvine Meadow to Edinburgh.

The home side enjoyed the best of the early exchanges forcing the Meadow keeper to make some difficult saves.

Grant Daly broke the deadlock for Spartans with a long-range free kick before Lewis Harrison doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time with a low shot from 18 yards. Lewis Reynolds looked to have put the tie beyond doubt after he drilled the ball home soon after the restart to make it 3-0.

Irvine Meadow got on the scoresheet after a good finish at the back post. Reynolds replied by scoring his second of the afternoon to make it 4-1.

Irvine Meadow threw everything forward and scored two quick goals to make it 4-3. However, the equalising goal proved elusive. Spartans defended strongly to see out the game and progress to the fourth round.

Tynecastle Under-15s also got a good cup result against west coast opposition, overcame Aston Villa BC 3-0.

Tynecastle took the lead inside the opening three minutes, Sam Kilboy rolling the ball home after some good attacking play on the left.

They continued to dominate early proceedings and doubled their advantage when Corin Brown slipped in Sam Nicholson to run onto the ball and finish well.

The final goal of the half, and the game, came after a corner whipped into the box was poked into his own net by a Villa player.

Musselburgh Young Stars Under-16s advanced to the next round of the Colin Greenhill Memorial cup after a 2-1 victory against Bathgate Dynamo.

Burgh took an early lead through a powerful shot from Blaine Ferguson. Bathgate came back strongly but struggled to finish off their chances.

Ferguson put the Young Stars 2-0 up after getting onto a loose ball in the box and finding the net.

Bathgate did manage to pull one back in the second half and came close again, hitting the post, but Musselburgh held on for the win.

Edinburgh South Under-16s overcame Currie Star in the Jackie Faichney Memorial Cup.

Currie Star were the stronger of the two teams in the first half and entered the break 2-1 up. However, as the match went on Edinburgh South’s quality shone through.

The highlight of the game was a free-kick from Cammy Addison, just inside the opposition half that soared into the net.

Goals from South’s Lee Darling and Addison completed a second-half turnaround bringing the final score to 5-2.