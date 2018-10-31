SERYFA: Peebles rise to Challenge in win over Spartans

Spartans Whites Under-13s hosted Peebles in the third round of the Challenge Cup. Despite putting up a good fight, the Capital team lost out 5-2.

Peebles started strongly and held the ball well in the first 15 minutes. A slick passing move resulted in the opening goal for Ollie Furness.

Inverkeithing United Under-13s progressed in the Challenge Cup

Josh Duncan finished well for Peebles’ second and continued possession allowed Arran Peebles to tuck a shot into the far corner.

In the second half, Spartans came out the stronger team and put Peebles under pressure, eventually pulling one back. Ollie Furness replied for Peebles to make it 4-1 before Spartans made it 4-2 via an own goal.

Peebles finally settled the match 5-2 with an unorthodox finish by Arran Peebles.

Inverkeithing United Under-13s defeated a resilient Hutchison Vale 3-1 in the Challenge Cup.

It was a close game in the early stages with both teams eager to advance in the competition.

Hutchie scored first but United pulled one back before half-time as the referee awarded a penalty for a hand ball in the box which Louis Paterson converted.

Despite Hutchie looking more dominant in the first half, United came out firing on all cylinders. Some great attacking football saw United put away another two goals, the first a thunderous strike from Roy Garvie and the second another composed finish from Paterson.

In the Belmont Vauxhall Cup, Kelso Under-13s came from behind to beat Newtongrange Star 4-3.

Newtongrange took hold of the match quickly and some great play saw them go 2-0 up early on. Kelso replied through a set-piece, Aidan Reilly scrambled to strike the ball into the back of the net.

Good passing play eventually found Mathew Palmer, who cut inside, drifted past two defenders, and slotted the ball home.

Shortly after the break, Palmer sent an inviting ball in from the left wing finding Mathew Beaton, who composed himself in front of goal before finding the back of the net to give Kelso the advantage.

Newtongrange replied with a goal of their own, a quick break up the park saw them level the score.

Callum Pollhammer showed a touch of class to break the deadlock before full time. From a corner he curled the ball into the back of the net.

Both teams showed heart to get back in the match, but Kelso progressed.

Portobello Under-13s travelled to Uphall to face off against West Lothian.

A flowing team move saw Josh Crolla drive the past the West Lothian right-back before firing an unstoppable shot from 25 yards into the roof of the net.

The second wasn’t far behind after constant pressure when a wonderful Declan Byrne pass released Taylor Hammil, who guided the ball beyond the keeper just inside the far away post.

Hammil again was rewarded for some excellent wing play when his cutback was stabbed home by the impressive Alfie Smith to make it 3-0.

Owen Hastie then drove through the heart of the West Lothian defence before rifling a great strike home to give the boys from the east a commanding 4-0 lead at half time.

West Lothian pulled two back but Harris Reynolds sealed a 5-2 victory with an opportunist finish after some quick thinking from Brodie Hood.