SERYFA round-up: Craigroyston 13s win Persevere Cup | Leith 16s into last four | Spartans Reds 15s clear at top

Craigroyston CYFC Under-13s are the new holders of the Persevere Cup after winning 6-3 against Edinburgh City Whites at New Dundas Park, Bonnyrigg.

The opening goal of the cup final came midway through the first half. Joe Monaghan slid in to control the ball before lifting it over the goalkeeper to give Craigroyston the lead.

They doubled their advantage as Kyle Barrett-Brown fired a free-kick towards goal from near the halfway line. The keeper came out to meet it but couldn’t get a grasp on the wet ball. It slipped through his gloves and landed at the feet of Emanuel Rotibel, who tapped in.

Only a minute later, City’s Jamie Hook broke free and slotted home to get his side on the scoresheet.

With five minutes left in the first half, the action was far from over. A quickfire double from Monaghan and Sean Coyle took the score at the break to 4-1.

In the second half, City were the first to strike, Sean Coia turning in at the back post from a corner. But Craigroyston restored their three-goal cushion moments later. Coyle skilfully slipped the ball between a defender’s legs to go one-on-one with the keeper before finding the net.

Towards the end of the match, Darren Brammer scored an excellent free-kick from all of 25 yards, the ball just dipping below the crossbar to take the score to 6-2.

Despite the deficit, City pushed hard throughout the final ten minutes for another goal and got their reward as Ciaran Bridges drilled home a low shot from the edge of the box.

City battled well but Craigroyston thoroughly deserved to lift the trophy.

• Leith 16s into semi-finals

Leith Athletic Under-16s are through to the semi-finals of the Jackie Faichney Memorial Cup after defeating Longniddry Villa 2-1.

Longniddry led at the break but Ewan Howie put in a man-of-the-match performance at right-back to thwart any further Villa attacks. Ethan Wynne scored the equaliser for Leith and Cameron Stewart headed in to finish off thetie.

In the Alpha Trophies Division 2, Musselburgh Windsor Blues Under-14s rose to the top of the table following a tense 2-1 victory over Lasswade Thistle Reds.

After an evenly matched first half that ended goalless, Windsor came flying out the traps in the second and were 1-0 up at the 40-minute mark. Marcus MacIntyre made a mazy run down the right wing and fired in a low shot which was parried by the opposition keeper but Arron Wilson was on hand to score from six yards out.

Ten minutes later, Windsor doubled their lead when Lennon Rafferty blasted a shot into the top left-hand corner.

Lasswade scored with five minutes to go, setting up an exciting finish but Windsor were able to see the game out.

• Spartans Reds 15s go clear at top

Spartans Reds Under-15s moved one point clear at the top of Division 3 after a win against Lochend YFC.

It was a game of two halves as the teams went in even at the break but a second-half resurgence from Spartans resulted in a convincing victory.

John Russell and Rayan Jabar scored from distance before Daniel Cooper added a Brace taking the final score to 4-0.