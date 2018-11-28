SERYFA round-up: Edinburgh City Colts U-15s produce cup shock

Edinburgh City Colts Under-15s caused an upset in the John McConnell Memorial Cup as they knocked Currie out of the competition with a 1-0 victory.

Ryan McElhinney had the chance to take an early lead for Edinburgh. He managed to flick the ball over the on-rushing keeper but it came down a few inches wide of the post.

The only goal of the game came in the 30th minute. Robert Dryden stood up strong against the Currie defence and dribbled into the box before rolling the ball beyond the goalkeeper and into the opposite corner of the goal. Currie came close to equalising shortly before the half came to a close. Andrew Craig made an incredible solo run up the park, bursting past defenders, and took the ball round the keeper but, from a tight angle, he thrashed the ball into the side-netting.

The cold and wet conditions which plagued every match in and around the Capital over the weekend kept chances to a minimum in the second half. Both teams struggled to find the final pass that would put them in on goal.

The closest either team came was when Currie’s Scott Armstrong struck the woodwork midway through the half.

Edinburgh may have been disappointed with their composure in front of goal but they will be delighted to have knocked out a team from the division above and advance to the next round.

Elsewhere, Craigroyston Under-13s defeated North Merchiston Blacks 3-0 in the Ken Ritchie Cup.

Joe Monaghan opened the scoring in the 20th minute as he thundered down the left wing and his deflected cross found the back of the net.

An impressive last-minute challenge by Lee Whalen was all that stopped Merchiston equalising before the break.

Matthew Steen proved the catalyst for good play in the second half. Craigroyston enjoyed a lot more possession and were spreading the ball around the park.

Monaghan scored his second goal of the game after he rattled a free-kick from 25 yards out into the bottom right corner, leaving the keeper stranded.

Edward Makota set up the final goal. After a mazy solo run between players, his shot cannoned off the crossbar but was turned in by team-mate Sean Coyle on the rebound.

Penicuik Under-13s beat Arniston Rangers in extra time to advance to the semi-final of the Polar Foods Cup. Coming from 1-0 down, Penicuik turned the game around to go into half-time 2-1 up with goals from Cameron Huxter and Aaron Park. Arniston equalised in the second half and, after the first half of extra time remained level, Penicuik pressed in the second and were rewarded as Cameron Lyall tucked one away with four minutes remaining. Ben Watson then added his name to the scoresheet taking the final score to 4-2.

Edinburgh South Under-14s overcame Bathgate Thistle Whites 3-0 in the South East Region Cup.

Robert Lawson started a move up the right wing which set up the first goal, turned in by Artur Ziebarth.

Bathgate rallied but could not break down their opposition’s defence.

The second came as Nathan Cranston turned in a corner at the back post and, after continued pressure down the left flank, Ziebarth netted his second and the team’s third to seal the win.