SERYFA round-up: Hutchie 14s into final | Gullane 15s spot-on | Spartans Whites 15s win thriller

Hutchison Vale Under-14s took on Tynecastle at Saughton Park in the semi-finals of the SPORTSassist South East Region Cup and emerged 2-0 victors as their impressive season continues.

Both teams came close early on, Jamie Macleod denied for Hutchie while minutes later Aaron Robinson was kept out at the other end.

Hutchie took the lead in the 15th minute as Ryan Findlay trapped the ball in the box and slammed a powerful shot under the goalkeeper.

Hutchie extended their lead in the 22nd minute following a great passing move. Macleod split open the defence with a pass that found Findlay, whose initial effort on goal was saved but James Clare reacted first to the rebound and converted from two yards.

In the second half, there was little to trouble either keeper with Hutchie’s ruthless first-half finishing enough to secure their spot in the final of the competition.

• Gullane 15s spot-on in semi-finals

Gullane Athletic Under-15s advanced to the Division 4 League Cup final after overcoming Currie Colts on penalties.

After a nervy, goal-less first half, the second was met with high intensity from both teams.

Harvey Gill was brought down in the box, a penalty was awarded and Currie were reduced to ten men but Gullane couldn’t take advantage from the spot.

In extra-time, Gullane took the lead as Arran McKay rose high to head home. However, a speculative shot saw Currie level and a penalty shoot-out beckoned.

Callum Queen, Ollie Aitken, Ryley Farmer, and Robbie Sinclair all scored from the spot and a fantastic performance from Archie Wilson in goals clinched a 4-2 success for Gullane.

In the Jackie Faichney Memorial Cup, Broxburn Diamonds Under-16s edged out Edinburgh City Blacks in a closely contested match.

On 25 minutes, Broxburn took the lead. A through ball from Jamie Cruickshanks released Robbie Logan and, following pressure on the City defence, Logan was presented with an empty net with which to slot the ball home from 20 yards.

In the second half, City dominated large periods of the game and held possession well but few opportunities opened up behind the Broxburn rear-guard.

With seven minutes to play, City forced a corner with which they tied up the game at 1-1.

Extra time was played out with neither team creating any clear-cut chances and so the match went to penalties. Broxburn won 4-3 with Samuel Baxter scoring the decisive goal and Robbie Ianelli making an equally-important save.

• Spartans Whites 15s win cup thriller

Spartans Whites Under-15s overcame Hutchison Vale Colts 5-3 in the SPORTSassist South East Region Cup semi-finals.

Colts found themselves 2-0 up before Spartans responded through a Given Ndlovu header and then Harry Little equalised just before half-time.

In the second half, Luke Fyvie cut inside onto his left foot and scored the goal of the game from 25 yards out.

Spartans kept at it and went 4-2 up with another nice header from Ndlovu but shortly after the Colts reduced the deficit to just one as Keith Kitching found the net.

Spartans put the game to bed as nice link-up play between Ndlovu and Fyvie led to Fyvie beating the last defender before coolly slotting home and sealing their place in the final.