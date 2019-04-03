SERYFA round-up: Hutchison Vale Colts Under-14s lift David Innes Cup

Hutchison Vale Colts Under-14s lifted the David Innes Cup after overcoming Redhall Star 3-1.

Hutchie drew first blood as Lennon Garrick whipped in a delicious ball from the right to Shayne McKenzie. He controlled it and set up Callan Wemyss, who rocketed a shot high into the net.

However, only two minutes later Redhall equalised. Harris Walker arced a corner in from the left, it seemed to evade everyone in the box with Henry Glackin coming the closest to making contact but it dinked off the back post and bounced over the line.

Hutchie’s Lewis Munro stung the crossbar with an effort from distance before they eventually restored their lead, Garrick once again proving a creative force as he set up Cian McKinsley to head in at the back post.

After the break, Garrick went from goal-provider to goalscorer as he slammed home from the edge of the box in the 44th minute. Sam Higgins and Fletcher Patterson were inches away from nicking a goal for Redhall late on but the game ended with Hutchie worthy winners.

• Tynecastle Under-16s make good Col

Tynecastle Under-16s advanced to the Colin Greenhill Memorial Cup final after a superb second-half performance against Edinburgh City Whites.

All the goals were scored in the latter period of play. Stephen Watson opened the scoring for Tynecastle as he charged down the opposition goalkeeper’s clearance and found the net.

City equalised directly from a corner but, with ten minutes to go until the final whistle, Matthew McCormack hit a fantastic 25-yard strike into the top corner. Soon after, Somina Dublin-Green settled the game as he tapped in from close range, taking the final score to 3-1 for Tynie.

• Lasswade Under-14s stretch lead

Lasswade Thistle Under-14s extended their lead to four points at the top of the Alpha Trophies Division 1 with a 1-0 win over Tynecastle.

Tynie started the game strongly, and were dominating possession but struggled to create any clear-cut chances in front of goal.

In the 28th minute, Lasswade scored against the run of play. A free-kick from Jamie Purdie was headed on by Max Dowling into the path of Bailey McKenzie. The striker took a touch and hit a powerful left-foot shot, the keeper got a finger on it but couldn’t prevent it from finding the bottom left-hand corner. In the second half, Lasswade started to take control of the match with quick passing play but couldn’t add to their tally. They did, though, manage to hold off the Tynie offensive for the rest of the match and keep a clean sheet.

Longniddry Villa Under-14s faced off against Lasswade Thistle Reds for the third time this season and emerged 2-1 victors in their Division 2 clash.

The opening goal came from Villa substitute Oliver Bonnington’s first touch of the ball. In the 21st minute, he found himself unmarked inside the Lasswade six-yard box at a corner and glanced a header into the roof of the net.

Villa doubled their advantage as another two substitutes combined to score. Kelvin Woodcock battled for the ball on the left wing before driving to the byeline and cutting a cross back into the path of Daniel Filogonio, who buried the ball into the back of the net.

Lasswade did manage to pull one back in the 62nd minute but Villa saw out the win.