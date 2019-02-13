SERYFA round-up: Portobello Under-13s dressed to the nines

The top two sides in the Under-13 Division One table faced off in the Stewart Brien Cup last weekend – and it was Portobello who emerged comfortable winners against West Lothian FC.

Porty got off to a flyer in the second-round tie as Alfie Smith danced his way through a crowd of players on the edge of the box and fired at goal. The goalkeeper couldn’t hold on to his effort and Robbie Peffers nipped in to open the scoring.

After a period of sustained pressure, Josh Crolla doubled Porty’s advantage just before the 20-minute mark.

In the last play of the half, Smith arced a free-kick from 20 yards out into the top-left corner. In the second period, Porty picked up where they left off as Owen Hastie tapped in.

In the 43rd minute, Crolla stunned onlookers as his powerful effort from outside the box brushed the keeper’s fingertips and crossed the line.

Harris Reynolds made it 6-0, slotting in at the near post.

Porty grabbed another two goals in quick succession. Peffers converted from close range for the first and Hastie produced an impressive long-range effort for the second.

Shortly before the final whistle, Smith twisted goalwards and rocketed a shot into the top-left corner, making the final score 9-0.

Elsewhere, Newtongrange Star Under-14s booked their place in the final of the Ian Mackay Cup with a 2-1 win over Gullane Athletic.

Meco Glodeck and Josh McSorley put in impressive performances but it was Cian Foley who scored both goals for Star, the first a fantastic free-kick.

Newcraighall Leith Vics Under-15s overcame Edinburgh South in a Division 2 clash.

South opened the scoring but Newcraighall were quick to respond, Kieran Cole scoring a penalty to level the match.

Edinburgh went ahead for a second time but again were pulled back level as Cole got on the end of a brilliant delivery from the left by Rian Tweed.

Newcraighall went 3-2 up before half-time as Maks Plutka weaved in and out of the opposition defence and slotted home.

In the second half, Newcraighall passed the ball about well and were able to build up attacks.

The home team piled on the pressure in front of goal and found their reward when Kanye Green smashed the ball into the top corner from just outside the box.

The final goal was a super strike from substitute Ammar Alzoubi as the game ended 5-2 to Newcraighall.

Redhall Star Under-15s progressed to the quarter-finals of the Division 3 League Cup after defeating Eyemouth United 5-2.

Reece Dickson scored in the fifth minute with a first-time finish to give Redhall the lead.

Eyemouth reacted well to going down and duly equalised but soon after gave away a penalty. Dickson sent the keeper the wrong way, regaining the lead for his team.

Leo Miller burst towards goal in the 32nd minute, leaving four defenders in his wake and netted to the bottom right.

Kieran Townsley sent a bullet header past the goalkeeper just before half-time to take the score to 4-1 at the break.

After the restart, Eyemouth came out the traps flying and got an early goal but couldn’t further capitalise.

With a few minutes to go, Miller grabbed his brace, scoring through the keeper’s legs.