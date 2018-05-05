Spartans coach warns of dangers winless Hamilton will pose

Spartans Women’s manager Paul Greig has warned his players not to underestimate bottom-of-the-table Hamilton Accies this weekend.

The Capital outfit travel to the SuperSeal Stadium on SWPL 1 duty tomorrow, aiming to build on a positive start to the new campaign in which they have picked up five points from their past three fixtures.

Their opponents remain pointless but Greig is taking nothing for granted as he prepares his squad for three games in just seven days (they play Celtic on Wednesday and Forfar next Sunday).

“Our last few league games have seen some positive results but sadly we dropped points against Stirling when we felt we could have got more from the game,” Greig said. “We need to start pushing ourselves in these games to maximise our potential.

“Tomorrow will be a tough challenge against Hamilton as Gary (Doctor) and Robert (Watson) will be pushing their players to get their first points of the campaign. Having three games in the space of a week will challenge us not just physically but mentally too. The players are excited and are in good spirits, though. If we can achieve our objectives then the results will take care of themselves.”

Top-of-the-table Hibs Ladies host Stirling University at Ainslie Park. The Hibees were boosted this week by the permanent appointment of head coach Grant Scott.

In SWPL 2, Hearts host Capital rivals Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale at King’s Park, Dalkeith.