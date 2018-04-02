Spartans edge ahead in Lowland League despite late Shire equaliser

Have your say

Spartans are the new Lowland League leaders after an entertaining 2-2 draw with East Stirlingshire.

The point at Ochilview moves Dougie Samuel’s men a point clear of nearest challengers and reigning champions East Kilbride, although the Capital outfit were left reeling after conceding an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Jamie Dishington’s strike in off the post separated the sides at the half-time interval, but Shire restored parity seven minutes into the second half through Paul Sludden.

Craig Stevenson’s 87th minute free-kick restored the visitors’ lead, but Derek Ure’s close-range finish just minutes later hauled the hosts level for a second time.

In the South Region Challenge Cup, Whitehill Welfare succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in their third-round tie at Vale of Leithen.

Sean Stewart scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute and the visitors’ task was made all the more harder when Craig Reid picked up his second booking of the afternoon with four minutes remaining.

Civil Service Strollers needed extra time to come through their fourth-round clash against city rivals Leith Athletic, the Lowland League club progressing to the last four after a 3-2 victory at Peffermill.

Meanwhile, in the East of Scotland League, Heriot-Watt University were beaten 3-0 by league leaders Kelty Hearts at Oriam.

Errol Douglas netted the opener for the Fife club at the home of the students before Stuart Cargill struck a brace.

Tynecastle ran out 7-0 winners over Eyemouth United at Saughton Enclosure.

Goals from Robbie McIntyre, Craig O’Reilly and a second from McIntyre saw the hosts race into a 3-0 lead at half-time. Tynie didn’t let up in the second half and further strikes from Dean Crabbe, O’Reilly, Euan Greig and Martyn Robinson completed the rout.

Preston Athletic were held to a 2-2 stalemate with Peebles Rovers at Whitestone Park. Jack Jardine and Mikey McFarlane netted for the Panners, who conceded a stoppage-time equaliser.