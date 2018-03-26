Spartans win at Whitehill and draw level with East Kilbride

Spartans moved level on points at the top of the Lowland League with East Kilbride after a 2-1 victory over old foes Whitehill Welfare at Ferguson Park.

Dougie Samuel’s side and reigning champions East Kilbride are locked together on 65 points but, crucially, the Capital outfit still have a game in hand over their South Lanarkshire rivals.

Spartans led at the half-time interval in Rosewell, David Greehill finishing with aplomb following Willie Bremner’s lung-bursting run from just inside his opponents’ half.

Scott Maxwell thought he had doubled his side’s advantage just two minutes after the restart, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Spartans did, though, find the second goal they were striving for just before the hour mark. Jason Stevens’ pass picked out the run of Jamie Dishington and the 21-year-old clinically dispatched the ball beyond goalkeeper Ross Jardine.

Defender Gary Cennerazzo, who rejoined the club last week after a spell playing abroad, replaced Bremner as Spartans looked to hold on to their lead.

The hosts did reduce the deficit with little more than 15 minutes left to play as Kerr Dodds finished past Blair Carswell following a long throw into the penalty box, but Spartans held out for a crucial three points.

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers lost 2-1 to BSC Glasgow at Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium. BSC still have title aspirations of their own but trail the top two by seven points.

Martin Grehan’s header in the tenth minute from a Stevie Murray corner gave the home side an early advantage and it the prospects became worse for Strollers two minutes later when BSC were awarded a penalty following a handball incident, with Murray sending Stuart Burnside the wrong way from 12 yards.

Strollers did manage to reduce the arrears in stoppage time through substitute Paolo Buzzi’s well-placed header but it proved too little, too late.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University are in action tomorrow night as they entertain BSC at East Peffermill (kick-off 7.45pm) and Spartans could go top outright when they travel to Islecroft to play Dalbeattie Star 24 hours later. (kick-off 7.45pm).