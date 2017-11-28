Spartans Women appoint Paul Greig as new head coach

Spartans Women have named Paul Greig as their new head coach for the 2018 SWPL 1 season.

Greig arrives at Ainslie Park from National Women’s Soccer League outfit Sky Blues FC where he spent the last two seasons as the New Jersey club’s assistant coach.

He has also spent some time coaching in New Zealand.

The Scot, who was born in Kirkcaldy, takes over from Suzy Shepherd who left her position earlier this month to take up a similar role with the Scottish Under-19 side.

Spartans finished the 2017 season in fifth spot in the table - eight points clear of Rangers - having won eight of their 21 league fixtures. The new campaign gets underway in March.

“I’m honoured and privileged to be joining such a professional and well run organisation,” Greig said. “It’s an exciting time ahead for the women’s game in Scotland and I can’t wait to add to the already amazing work being done by everyone. Time to make a difference and dream big.”