Spartans Women still locked in relegation scrap with Accies

Spartans Women failed to extend their lead over bottom club Hamilton and had to settle for a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Ainslie Park.

The result leaves Debbi McCulloch’s side two points better off than their opponents as both clubs battle to stave off the threat of relegation from the SWPL1.

The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot in the 56th minute, Amy Anderson converting. However, Jade Lindsay was sent off for Accies after an attempted head butt on an opponent in the aftermath of the foul. The hosts made their numerical advantage count just ten minutes later when Elana Santoyo-Brown scored a wonderful gosl from distance.

Alana Marshall then put Spartans ahead for the first time with a cool finish from 12 yards following a foul by an Accies’ defender inside the penalty box.

However, to their credit, the South Lanarkshire outfit fought back and Kirstie McIntosh’s looping effort secured a point three minutes into stoppage time.

Hearts, meanwhile, are closing in on second-place Kilmarnock in SWPL2 following a 2-0 victory at St Johnstone. Strikers Ashley Carse and Pamela Liddell were both on target for the Jam Tarts.

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale relinquished a 3-1 half-time lead to draw 3-3 with Glasgow Girls at Peffermill. Anna Hume, Katherine Smart and Beth MacLeod were the Capital side’s goalscorers.