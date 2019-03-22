Spartans defeat Penicuik in Football Nations Cup semi-final via penalty shootout

Spartans won their Football Nation Cup semi-final at Ainslie Park tonight after a dramatic penalty shootout against Penicuik following extra-time.

The home team looked to be heading for victory until the 87th minute when Sam Jones scored a deserved equaliser after Steven Notman’s shot was parried by the Spartans keeper Blair Carswell.

David Greenhill had given Spartans the lead five minutes before half-time when his cross-cum-shot landed inside the near post after the wind decided to play a hand in events.

Penicuik almost equalised in the first quarter of the second half when Spartans player Ian McFarland cleared a shot off the goalline. The leveller from Jones prompted 30 minutes of extra time and a block from home player Adam Corbett ensured it remained 1-1.

Penicuik’s second penalty crashed back off the bar to hand Spartans hope and Scott Maxwell made it 2-1. Carswell saved the next penalty. Arron Scott made it 3-1 and Michael Herd scored the winner for 4-2.