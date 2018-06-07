Tributes pour in for ‘much-loved’ Spartans Academy groundsman

Have your say

football clubs across the city have joined to pledge heartfelt condolences for a young coach who has died suddenly.

Conor Edmonds, 25, a groundsman and former player at Spartans Community Football Academy in north Edinburgh was found dead at his home in the city earleir this week,

Conor was a player and groundsman at Spartans for ten years. Daniel Main who knew Conor through the club added on Facebook: “Terrible news. Was great to know him during my time at the academy. Will be missed.”

It is understood the popular young man had previously suffered with mental health issues, There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around his death.

Spartans, a charity driving community engagement through sport, issued a statement following the tragic news.

“It’s with a broken and heavy heart that we share the sad news that our long term friend and colleague at The Academy, Conor Edmonds, has passed away.

“Messages of condolence can be delivered to The Academy to be shared with his family.

“Many great times and memories, he will never be forgotten.”

The Capital’s football community rallied to pay their respects.

Spartans’ rivals Edinburgh City said: “Sorry to hear this dreadful news. Everyone at City sends their condolences to our friends at spartansfc and to the family and friends of Conor; you are in our thoughts,” the comment stated.

Hibernian Community added: “Such sad news. Thoughts with Conor’s family, friends and all at the Academy. RIP.”

Tynecastle Football Club, where Conor played also played as a youngster, issued their tribute.

The statement said: “The club were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player Conor Edmonds. Conor played for Tynecastle from Under 13s through to Under 17s and was a skillful and formidable player.

“Our condolences to his family and friends. RIP.”

Broxburn United Tweeted: “All at BUSC are thinking about Conor’s family and our friends at Spartans at this sad time.”

Senior non-league football team Civil Service Strollers Football Club also Tweeted their condolences. ““Our thoughts are with Conor’s friends and family at this time. He was always a pleasure to deal with when we were at Ainslie Park.”

Tributes to Conor have also been left at a bench in Cramond including bunches of flowers, football strips and scarves.