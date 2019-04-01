Women’s football: Spartans on the tail of Hibs after defeating Well again

Spartans Women are up to fourth in Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 after a 3-1 victory over Motherwell at Ainslie Park.

It’s the second time in the space of a week Debbi McCulloch’s outft have beaten their North Lanarkshire opponents having put five past them without reply eight days ago to reach the semi-finals of the SWPL Cup.

They trail city rivals Hibs in third by just three points.

It took the hosts until the 40th minute to open the scoring when Ronaigh Douglas played in Elena Santoyo-Brown to slot past the goalkeeper.

Zoe Johnstone doubled Spartans’ advantage three minutes later to send the home side in 2-0 up at the interval. The visitors did pull one back but Becky Galbraith’s header six minutes from time sealed the points.

In SWPL 2, Hearts ran out emphatic 6-0 winners in their top-of-the-table clash against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The Jambos were three up inside the opening 45 minutes, a Danni Paglairulo penalty, Aisha Maughan and Rachel Walkingshaw all making the most of their opportunities in front of goal. Maughan added her second and a fourth seven minutes after the restart and Lauren Evans and Jenny Smith completed the rout.

Andy Enwood’s side lead the way at the top, a point better off than second-placed Hamilton Accies. Bottom club Hutchison Vale lost 7-0 at Glasgow Girls.