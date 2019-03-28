Current Australia internationals Mark Milligan, left, and Martin Boyle

The 52 countries to have produced players for Hibs

Hibs have had players on their books from an astonishing 52 countries over the years.

From Algeria to West Germany, here's a look at some of the Hibs internationals...

Uncompromising left-back who made seven appearances for Hibs in 2008, and 22 for his country between 2003 and 2009 - including against Brazil, when he came up against Kaka

1. Algeria - Abderraouf Zarabi

Martin Boyle and Mark Milligan are the two Australian caps in the current squad. Jamie Maclaren and Stuart Lovell also represented Australia during their Hibs careers

2. Australia - Martin Boyle / Mark Milligan

Three Austrians have played for Hibs' first team but only Alen Orman was capped. Dietrich and Guggi appeared briefly during the 1998/99 season with Orman playing between 2001-05

3. Austria - Alrn Orman, Klaus Dietrich, Peter Guggi

The on-loan Genoa midfielder is currently part of Belgium U21 and should take part in Euro 2019 this summer.

4. Belgium - Stephane Omeonga

