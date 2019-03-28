The 52 countries to have produced players for Hibs Hibs have had players on their books from an astonishing 52 countries over the years. From Algeria to West Germany, here's a look at some of the Hibs internationals... 1. Algeria - Abderraouf Zarabi Uncompromising left-back who made seven appearances for Hibs in 2008, and 22 for his country between 2003 and 2009 - including against Brazil, when he came up against Kaka other Buy a Photo 2. Australia - Martin Boyle / Mark Milligan Martin Boyle and Mark Milligan are the two Australian caps in the current squad. Jamie Maclaren and Stuart Lovell also represented Australia during their Hibs careers other Buy a Photo 3. Austria - Alrn Orman, Klaus Dietrich, Peter Guggi Three Austrians have played for Hibs' first team but only Alen Orman was capped. Dietrich and Guggi appeared briefly during the 1998/99 season with Orman playing between 2001-05 other Buy a Photo 4. Belgium - Stephane Omeonga The on-loan Genoa midfielder is currently part of Belgium U21 and should take part in Euro 2019 this summer. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5