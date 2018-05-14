Three-way tie at top as Hibs Ladies are held by Glasgow City

Have your say

There’s a three-way tie at the top of SWPL 1 after Hibs Ladies and Glasgow City drew 1-1 at Petershill Park.

Celtic’s 4-0 victory over Hamilton Accies means they too sit on 17 points. However, both Hibs and City have two games in hand.

Scotland internationalist Lizzie Arnot gave Grant Scott’s side the lead when the 22-year-old raced clear of the City defence to knock the ball beyond goalkeeper Lee Alexander after 18 minutes.

Abi Harrison went close to doubling the visitors’ advantage just before half-time but was foiled by the diving Alexander, who touched her effort around the post.

It didn’t take the hosts long to restore parity as Hayley Lauder bundled the ball home from close range just four minutes after the restart.

Hibs had strong appeals for a penalty waved away moments later when Harrison’s touch in the box appeared to strike the arm of a City defender.

Arnot then almost won it for the Capital side but Alexander was in inspired form for Scott Booth’s team.

Hibs do have the opportunity to move three points clear at the top when they host Hamilton at Easter Road tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, Spartans Women dropped to second bottom following a 3-1 defeat by Forfar Farmington at Ainslie Park.

In SWPL 2, Hearts narrowly lost out 2-1 at league leaders Motherwell while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale drew 3-3 with St Johnstone.