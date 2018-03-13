Tweedie and Turner keep Hibs Ladies on right track

Goals from Lia Tweedie and Katey Turner ensured Hibs Ladies picked up maximum points against a tough Rangers outfit at New Tinto Park.

The Hibees have been starved of the services of last season’s top goalscorer Abi Harrison through injury, although the 21-year-old did come on as a second-half substitute on Sunday. However, both Tweedie and Turner have stepped up to the plate as the Capital outfit reeled off their third win of the SWPL 1 campaign.

Tweedie capitalised in the 13th minute as Rachel McLauchlan’s deflected cross found its way to the striker who headed home.

However, the hosts drew level two minutes after the half-time interval through Jade Gallon’s effort from the edge of the box.

But Hibs weren’t to be outdone and after Scottish internationalist Kirsty Smith’s strike cannoned off the crossbar, Turner was on hand to turn in the rebound with 20 minutes left to play.

Head coach Kevin Milne said: “I think after a slow start we got into the game and played some nice stuff. There are still some things we can work on so we’ll try and iron them out. It was good to have Abi come on and get some game time so hopefully she can get some more minutes next week.”

Hibs sit joint-top with reigning champions Glasgow City who ran out convincing 4-1 winners over Spartans Women at Ainslie Park.

In SWPL 2, Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale picked up their first win of the season with a crushing 5-1 win over Glasgow Girls at Peffermill.

However, there was disappointment for Hearts, who went down 3-1 at St Johnstone.