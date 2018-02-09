Tynecastle are the latest to try and burst Kelty’s bubble

Tynecastle are aiming to become the first team this season to take points off East of Scotland League leaders Kelty Hearts tomorrow.

Stevie Vinter’s men travel to New Central Park looking to build on last weekend’s 8-1 drubbing of Coldstream but face arguably their toughest test of the season so far.

The Fife club – current East Region Junior Super League champions, can boast a 100 per cent record, scoring a whopping 95 goals in the process. Nevertheless, Vinter will hope strike duo Stewart Adams and Craig O’Reilly, who both netted hat-tricks in the win at Coldstream, can create problems for a defence that has been breached just seven times.

Elsewhere, it’s third versus fourth as Preston Athletic host Heriot-Watt University at the Pennypit. The Panners also racked up a big scoreline last week scoring six without reply at Eyemouth. The students, meanwhile, will be without top scorer Anton Dowds who was sent off in the 4-1 defeat at Peebles Rovers six days ago.

It’s champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale’s turn to visit Coldstream this weekend while Leith Athletic entertain Peebles Rovers at Peffermill. Leith were impressive 9-0 winners at Tweedmouth Rangers at Old Shielfield Park last weekend.

Richie Weir’s Ormiston side welcome Stirling University to Hibs’ East Mains Training ground.