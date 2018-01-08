Tynecastle come out of cold storage to defeat Leith

Tynecastle are off to a flyer in 2018 after an impressive 2-1 win over second-top Leith Athletic at Peffermill in the East of Scotland League.

The Alex Jack Cup winners hadn’t played since the end of November but took an early lead in the ninth minute when Shane Costelloe fired home.

The hosts, however, drew themselves level with less than 20 minutes remaining through former Livingston midfielder Ryan Currie but Niall Kelly won it for Tynie just two minutes later.

Stevie Vinter’s men remain eighth in the table but they do have games in hand on the teams above them.

Heriot-Watt University had to settle for a a point after an action-packed 2-2 draw with Stirling University at Oriam.

The visitors went in at the break ahead courtesy of David Beaton’s long-range effort. Watt’s Cammie Ross then squandered the chance from the penalty spot but the same player atoned for his miss with an equaliser.

David Collins’ cool finish restored Stirling’s lead but Jackson Barker’s late effort secured a point for Watt in a match they will feel they should have won.