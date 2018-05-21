Watch: Outrageous bicycle kick goal wins cup for Civil Service Strollers

Paolo Buzzi was the hero for Civil Service Strollers as his last-gasp goal in extra time secured a 2-1 victory in the South Region Challenge Cup final against BSC Glasgow on Sunday.

Any goal that wins a cup final is bound to be memorable, but Buzzi’s acrobatic effort with time running out was extra special.

Paolo Buzzi celebrates his winner for Strollers. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Stephen Froude’s header on 67 minutes had given Strollers the lead at the Olivebank Stadium, but Josh McArthur turned in a volley from former Kilmarnock and Dumbarton midfielder Stevie Murray ten minutes later, taking the game - a repeat of 2015’s final - into extra time.

A penalty shoot-out looked to be on the cards until second half substitute Buzzi took a pass on his chest with his back to goal before firing an overhead kick past BSC ‘keeper Ryan Marshall into the top corner. The goal sparked wild scenes of celebration, and provided the perfect end to Alex Cunningham’s tenure as Strollers manager.

En route to the final, Strollers defeated Gretna 2008 3-2 in the second round; saw off Dalbeattie Star 4-1 in round three; won 3-2 away to Leith Athletic in the quarter finals and beat Vale of Leithen 4-2 AET in the semi finals.

The cup is the Christie Gillies Park outfit’s first piece of silverware since they picked up the East of Scotland Trophy during the 2001/02 season, and the 14th honour since the club was founded in 1908.

• Video courtesy of Strollers TV