Watsonians sure they can finally beat Melrose in BT Cup semis

Watsonians coach Steve Lawrie insists that his men have reason to feel confident of victory in tomorrow’s BT Cup semi-final against Melrose at Myreside (kick-off 3pm).

The Capital outfit lost to the Borderers in last weekend’s BT Premiership play-off semi final, and Melrose remain the only opponents Lawrie’s team have not yet beaten this season.

But the former Scotland hooker, who has seen his players make impressive progress since he took the helm at the start of the campaign, believes that only small adjustments are needed to produce a different outcome this time.

“Discipline in the first 15 minutes didn’t help us. To start the game better will be something that we are targeting for definite.

“I thought they managed the game just a bit better. If you look at the tries that were scored, they came from turnovers from ourselves. We will be looking at how we manage the game.

“They defended really well. We need to look at different ways of breaking down that defence. We maybe just showed them one picture. They are a well-organised team and they’ve got guys that have experienced semis and finals, but I think there’s a few key areas where we can definitely sharpen up on.”

Having tasted cup success as a Sonians player, Lawrie will remind his charges of the rare opportunity that is within their grasp.

“I still look back fondly on the 2006 victory as one of my career highlights as a player. It’s a great thing to be involved in,” he added. “We’ve got guys who played for Gala in finals and Hawick in finals so we’ve got lots of experience there.”

Home advantage will, he believes, boost Sonians and, although Lawrie knows they will need to produce their best rugby to trouble Melrose, he is confident that they can turn on the style and reach the final.

Lawrie has named an unchanged pack and has Scotland prop Darryl Marfo on the bench, while Jason Harries is also released by Edinburgh and is named on the wing in place of Ewan Miller.

Sonians have lost the services of Kyle Whyte, the front rower who was on a dual contract with Edinburgh. He has returned to his native South Africa to join Sharks.

Meanwhile, across the city, Edinburgh Accies will look to maintain their challenge for promotion to the BT Premiership when they host Cartha Queens Park.