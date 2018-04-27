Wayne McIntosh not sure he’ll be at Bonnyrigg in EoS League

Wayne McIntosh has backed Bonnyrigg Rose’s decision to quit the Juniors and join the East of Scotland League, but he won’t decide until the summer whether he’s joining the club in making the move.

The striker made his name in the lowest rung of the Senior set-up with spells at Whitehill Welfare, Lothian Thistle and Tynecastle – winning the East of Scotland and Lowland League titles with Whitehill.

The 33-year-old is just concentrating on this season for the time being as Rose look to mark what is likely to be their last season in the Juniors – their place in seniors set to be ratified in the coming weeks after they submitted their application – by winning the Super League title.

“Everybody has their opinion but I think it’s a good idea for the club,” said McIntosh. “The Super League is a great league but people have a bit more ambition, and Bonnyrigg certainly have that, it’s a big club and they meet all the criteria which is required to get into the league so I don’t see why not. I think it’s definitely the way to go.

“Everybody says the teams are poor, but at the end of the day you have to start somewhere. It’s the level I’ve played at all my days, it’s where I’m well known. I’ve won the East of Scotland then the Lowland League with Whitehill, and I’ve been lucky enough to be the top goalscorer at every club I have went to.

“We’ll see come the end of the season, Bonnyrigg have asked me to sign on. I’ll go on holiday and relax then see what happens. Right now I just want to concentrate on the rest of the season then we’ll see what happens.”

Linlithgow Rose closed the gap to just a point in the race for top spot in midweek with a 4-1 victory over Camelon, but Bonnyrigg are certainly in control with a game in hand, as they face Kennoway Star Hearts in Fife tomorrow.

McIntosh added: “All we need to do is keep winning and keep plugging away. We’re in the driving seat, but with Linlithgow beating Camelon in midweek it’s just down to a point. They aren’t going to lie down, it’s definitely ours to lose though.”