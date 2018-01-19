Whitehill plan to repair pitch in close season

WHItehill Welfare boss Gary Small has revealed the playing surface at Ferguson Park will undergo major renovation at the end of the current season.

The club’s home ground in Rosewell has become notorious for postponements due to poor drainage – all three of Whitehill’s home fixtures last month were postponed – but Small is confident the problem can be rectified with work scheduled to begin on the pitch in four months time.

Bottom club Hawick Royal Albert’s visit to Midlothian tomorrow looks to be under serious threat due to this week’s snow and ice, but Small insists the club will do all they can to get the game on.

“We’ve cleared all the snow off the park but it’s probably still going to be really soft underneath. But because we’ve got most of the wet stuff off then we’re hopeful there might be a chance of it going ahead,” the former Tranent Juniors manager said.

“Talks off an artificial surface being installed have been shelved for now as the club were going to have to find about £500,000 and that’s just not possible at this moment in time.

“We’ve had someone look at the park and it’s in a complete mess, to be honest. It doesn’t have the right take underneath the top surface so there’s going to be a lot of work and repair done to it over the summer.

“We had the same problem at Tranent when I was there a few years ago and we got John Henderson in who was the groundsman at Royal Musselburgh. Now the park is like a bowling green down there.

“It can be repaired so it’s just about putting the time and effort into it and obviously there is going to be a cost involved but it’s something that has to be done.”

Small has urged his players to build on last weekend’s fine triumph at Civil Service Strollers.

“The game with Civil was the first we’ve had in a while and with us also getting a good result, you want to keep that momentum going. I could really do with the game tomorrow being on,” he said.

“But, to be honest, the guys have been brilliant. We trained all the way through Christmas and never had a weekend off, even when our games were cancelled because of the weather. We’re hungry to play.

“We’ve been on good form lately and are probably one of the top teams in the league if you go by our recent results.”

Edinburgh University are also in Lowland League action when they entertain title challengers BSC Glasgow at East Peffermill.

Meanwhile, in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup quarter-finals, Spartans travel to the Borders to take on Gretna 2008 while Civil Service Strollers meet hosts East Kilbride at K-Park.