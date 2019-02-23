Women’s football: Hibs and Hearts set for SWPL Cup showdown

Hibs Ladies begin their bid to win a fourth consecutive SWPL Cup tomorrow when they welcome city rivals and SWPL 2 leaders Hearts to Ainslie Park.

The Hibees picked up their first win of the new SWPL 1 season last weekend and also lead the way at the top of their division.

Grant Scott’s side have won the SWPL Cup six times and will be desperate to make it a record-breaking seventh when the final is played in May.

Midfielder Jamie-Lee Napier is wary of the threat the Jambos pose but is confident they can overcome the first hurdle.

“Hearts have started the season really well,” the Scotland Under-19 internationalist said. “We played them last season and they are a really tricky team to play against and are well-organised and compact. But, if we just go about our business as usual, then hopefully we’ll go out and get the win and progress to the next round.”

Although promotion is the Gorgie side’s priority this year, attacker Rachel Walkingshaw insists they will be giving their all as they look to cause an upset by knocking the holders out.

“It’s a new season for everyone so it’s a good challenge for us,” she said. “We want to see where we’re at and see if we can compete against the teams in the top league.

“It’s good preparation because that’s the league we want to be in next season. It’s a good level so it’s something we’re looking forward to.”