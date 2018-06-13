Youth football: Lasswade Thistle 13s cap debut season with title

Lasswade Thistle Under-13s have won the South East Region’s First Division in their debut season in 11-a-side football

The club was only formed in 2011, but the 13s are already leading by example, forcing some of the more established clubs in and around the Lothians to stand up and take notice.

Winning 14 out of their 16 league games and racking up 43 points, Lasswade have demonstrated their quality as a team throughout the season. Highlights of their impressive season include a 5-0 win over Scottish Cup winners Hutchison Vale and a 3-1 win over Spartans Youth.

Coach Alan Young could only sing the praises of the his team.

He said: “To win the First Division title in their first competitive year is tremendous. The boys are ecstatic and totally deserve to be the winners.

“Throughout the squad we have quality players who are always looking to better themselves. However, the most important factor is their unity.”